NEW ORLEANS —

Tiffany McGary has countless memories of her step son, Orlando “Diego” Ramkhalawan. His love for life is what stands out the most.

“I’ve been married six years. This kid kind of became my kid, too,” McGary said. “I remember his smile -- of all things -- he was always smiling. He was a very happy, lovable, joyous kid.”

Diego’s life would come to an end inside his apartment at Landing Apartment Complex on the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Houma on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015. He was 20.

The death was ruled a suicide by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office. A self-inflicted gunshot to the chest.

But McGary and the rest of Diego’s family just couldn’t believe it.

“He wouldn’t shoot himself. That’s not like him. That’s not in his character. He’d just given his life to the Lord in March,” McGary said. “And things just didn’t add up.”

Diego’s family hired a private licensed forensic pathologist named Dr. Stephen Norman to conduct a second independent autopsy.

“Dr. Stephen Norman did the independent autopsy and he called my husband and said there was no way possible that Diego shot himself,” McGary said. “And not only was he shot, but he said he had several stab wounds, that he referred to as defense wounds."

Dr. Norman’s report said Diego had “two wounds consistent with knife wounds” and that “no gun powder or residue” was found on his hands.

The report also said there was an injury on Diego's right thumb that may be “a defense wound.”

The manner of death: "HOMICIDE."

“When I look back at the Terrebonne Parish autopsy, it never referred to anything else besides the original single gunshot wound to the chest,” McGary said.

The Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s report mentions an “exit wound” from the bullet and claims the thumb wound was “possibly secondary to the bolt ejection” from the gun. It also says there was powder blow back on his right hand.

The district attorney's office later said in an email that the third wound was not a stab wound, but was from a drain tube used by medical staff to try to save Diego’s life.

A Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Report shows another thing. It’s something McGary calls “odd” and it has to do with the gun used in the alleged suicide.

“Initially, no gun was found, but the detective went back into the apartment and noticed a gun behind the dresser,” McGary said.

If Diego did shoot himself, how did the gun end up several feet from his body, McGary questions.

With this information along with the second autopsy report, McGary went to the FBI. It was enough to make a difference.

“We had direct contact with the person that was working on it, the FBI agent, and he called and told me that (they) are going to turn this over to Louisiana State Police Homicide," she said.

Now, nearly four years after Diego’s death was ruled a suicide, the Louisiana State Police are taking over.

It's a slight win for McGary and her family, but it doesn't make the loss any easier.

“I stay strong for my husband, try not to let him see -- you know -- when I am at that low weak point,” McGary said. “And I just keep praying that God gives me the strength to continue to do what I have to do to make sure we do get justice for Diego.”

The Terrebonne Parish Coroner's office is standing by their original report and will not change it unless ordered by the court, according to an email from coroner, Victor E. Tedesco III.

However, this once-closed case is now a very open investigation, according the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's Office and Louisiana State Police.