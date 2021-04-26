5 injured as gunshots ring out in crowded Houma bar

Because of the number of people, the sheriff said deputies weren't able to determine who the shooter was.

HOUMA, La. — Five people were shot in a Houma nightclub Sunday morning, and authorities say the shooter remains at large.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said in a statement Monday that deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Lenny's Night Club on Corporate Drive just after 1 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a large number of people running from the building as shots were fired.

Because of the number of people, the sheriff said deputies weren't able to determine who was doing the shooting.

Five people were injured by the gunfire. Two are listed in serious condition, while three sustained minor injuries.

No information on a suspect or motive has been released by deputies. Soignet asked anybody with information about the shooting to call the sheriff's office or Crimestoppers.

"With the amount of people in this bar, someone knows who is responsible for this senseless act of violence," he said.

