HOUMA, La. — A 74-year-old man was arrested after he exposed his genitals while near a school in Houma.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 22 around 10:30 a.m. when a member of the Houma Police Department patrol division was on campus of St. Francis De Sales School speaking with a group of students.

The patrol officer was then notified of the man near the campus exposing his genitals. As the officer approached the man, he saw that his pants were down, and he was staring at the playground of the school. The police department notes the playground was occupied by children at the time.

The man, identified as 74-year-old Johnell Westbrook, was taken into custody without incident.

Westbrook was taken to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked with one count of obscenity along with an outstanding warrant for theft under $1,000.