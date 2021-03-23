8-year-old girl killed in Houma car-to-car shooting

Police have not identified a suspect in the killing, and are asking anybody with information to come forward by calling either them or Crimestoppers.

HOUMA, La. — An 8-year-old girl was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in Houma Monday night, police say.

The Houma Police Department said shortly before 8:30 p.m., shots were fired in the 9100 block of Main Street.

Police say a light-colored car was following a dark-colored vehicle while shooting at it. Police then got word about a man and a woman who had arrived at Chatbert Hospital with a child who had been shot.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that the light-colored sedan was following the other car -- driven by the victims who arrived at the hospital -- firing at them as they drove.

The 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital, succumbing to her injuries from the shooting.

Police have not identified a suspect in the killing, and are asking anybody with information to come forward by calling either them or Crimestoppers.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.