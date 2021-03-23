x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Lafourche Terrebonne

8-year-old girl killed in Houma car-to-car shooting

Police have not identified a suspect in the killing, and are asking anybody with information to come forward by calling either them or Crimestoppers.

HOUMA, La. — An 8-year-old girl was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in Houma Monday night, police say. 

The Houma Police Department said shortly before 8:30 p.m., shots were fired in the 9100 block of Main Street. 

Police say a light-colored car was following a dark-colored vehicle while shooting at it. Police then got word about a man and a woman who had arrived at Chatbert Hospital with a child who had been shot. 

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that the light-colored sedan was following the other car -- driven by the victims who arrived at the hospital -- firing at them as they drove. 

The 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital, succumbing to her injuries from the shooting. 

Police have not identified a suspect in the killing, and are asking anybody with information to come forward by calling either them or Crimestoppers. 

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Mar 15, 2021