HOUMA, La. — All Terrebonne Parish roads have been reopened in the wake of Hurricane Barry, authorities said.

However, caution is still advised due to small areas of water on roadways, Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s Col. Terry Daigre said.

“People can now return to their homes and camps that might have been inaccessible due to flooding from Hurricane Barry,” Daigre said. “There are still storm related issues including areas without electrical power. And people cleaning up debris from their properties are in some cases close to roadways, so we are hoping people will respect that and drive with care.”

Electrical crews and tree-trimming services are also working to clear debris, and authorities are asking motorists to slow down to keep those workers said.

Inmate crews and deputies continued to clean up debris in levee areas, focusing largely Tuesday on Four Point near Grand Caillou Road in lower Dulac.

So far inmate crews have removed 32 tons of trash backed up against the Bubba Dove floodgate, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Daigre warned people from taking advantage of absent property owners and tenants.

“Our deputies are vigilantly watching areas at risk for theft due to the storm,′ Daigre said. “To be clear, anyone removing property from a residence or camp can and will be charged appropriately. We have and shall continue to make arrests for property violations.”

Daigre also said now is not the time for people to salvage from roadsides.

“Give people a chance to return to their camps or homes and gather ice chests and other property blown toward the roadside or carried away by water for a distance,” he said. “During times like these the ‘good neighbor’ policy is what needs to prevail, and I have faith in the people of Terrebonne Parish to do just that.”