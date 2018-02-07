HOUMA, La. (AP) - A shooting that left five dead at a community newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, is reverberating throughout the journalism community - including at a newspaper in another, similarly sized community more than 1,000 miles away.

The Courier in Houma, Louisiana, like the Capital Gazette, focuses on people and events that make up the town - the newest contestant for school board, the summer basketball league, where people can see Fourth of July fireworks.

The connection between The Courier, which has been publishing for more than a decade, and its readers is personal and often direct.

Readers reach out to executive editor Keith Magill through email or social media, but just as likely they'll see him on the street and ask why something did - or did not - appear in the newspaper.

