Bayou Blue woman charged with second degree murder in connection with May shooting

HOUMA, La. — A Bayou Blue woman has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a man on May 29.
41-year-old Crystal Ricker is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Brandon Bradley. Ricker and Bradley were in a relationship, according to police.
On May 29, around 3:45 p.m., deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as troopers from Louisiana State Police (LSP), responded to a report of a man being shot in Bayou Blue. The victim was later identified as Bradley.
The incident occurred inside a camper in the 200 block of Lake Long Drive. Bradley was shot once in the chest, and died at the scene. Some neighbors and volunteer firefighters attempted life-saving measures until EMTs arrived and pronounced Bradley dead.
The weapon used in the shooting was recovered at the scene along with a spent casing.
According to the investigation, the incident stemmed from an argument between the two. After the shooting occurred, Bradley allegedly told neighbors that he had been shot.
Ricker has been booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and is charged with second degree murder. Bail is set at $500,000.