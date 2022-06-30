Bayou Blue woman charged with second degree murder in connection with May shooting

The suspect, Crystal Ricker, was reportedly in a relationship with the victim, Brandon Bradley.

HOUMA, La. — A Bayou Blue woman has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a man on May 29.

41-year-old Crystal Ricker is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Brandon Bradley. Ricker and Bradley were in a relationship, according to police.

On May 29, around 3:45 p.m., deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as troopers from Louisiana State Police (LSP), responded to a report of a man being shot in Bayou Blue. The victim was later identified as Bradley.

The incident occurred inside a camper in the 200 block of Lake Long Drive. Bradley was shot once in the chest, and died at the scene. Some neighbors and volunteer firefighters attempted life-saving measures until EMTs arrived and pronounced Bradley dead.

The weapon used in the shooting was recovered at the scene along with a spent casing.

According to the investigation, the incident stemmed from an argument between the two. After the shooting occurred, Bradley allegedly told neighbors that he had been shot.