21-year-old dead after bike struck by pickup truck near Houma

HOUMA, La. — Authorities say a 21-year-old from Gray, La., has died after being struck by car while he was riding a bike on the shoulder of LA Hwy 660 on Tuesday.

Louisiana State Police say the crash, which claimed the life of Colby Prestenback, happened shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Bayou Gardens Boulevard.

Troopers say Prestenback was riding south on the northbound shoulder when "for reasons still under investigation" failed to stop for a red light and entered the intersection. Prestenback was struck by a 2006 Ford F-150 traveling on Bayou Gardens Boulevard and had a green light.

State police say Prestenback was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe injuries in the crash. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. On Sunday, the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office notified troopers that Prestenback died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt in the crash.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

"Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side of the roadway as practicable, travel in the direction of traffic, and obey all traffic lights and signage," a statement from LSP announcing the death said. "Additional precautions such as wearing a safety helmet and avoiding distractions can prevent crashes and avoid injuries."

