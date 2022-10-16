Bicyclist killed in Saturday night Thibodaux crash

The crash claimed the life of Thibodaux native 26-year-old Seth Benoit.

NEW ORLEANS — Thibodaux Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a bicyclist shortly before 7 p.m..

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 3107 and Oakley Street. 26-year-old Seth Benoit was traveling on a motorized bicycle south on Oakley Street.

While trying to cross the intersection, a 2015 Ford F-150 traveling west on Highway 3107 collided with Benoit's bicycle causing him to be thrown from the bike and land in the opposite lane. Benoit was then hit again by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound on Highway 3107.

The investigation found that Benoit didn't yield to the F-150, causing the crash. Benoit was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries, causing him to die at the scene. The drivers of the F-150 and Tahoe were restrained and suffered no injuries.

A toxicology sample was taken from Benoit. Both drivers of the F-150 and Tahoe submitted voluntary toxicology samples and showed no signs of impairment.