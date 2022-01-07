Body found in tall grass in Houma field identified as missing man

The body was discovered on Dec. 28 near Payne Street in Houma and was later identified to be Austen Fanguy who was reported missing on Nov. 23.

HOUMA, La. — Authorities say a body found in a field of tall grass in Houma last month has been identified as a missing 23-year-old man.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said Fanguy was reported missing after leaving his work on St. Charles Street. He was last seen on that street on Nov. 19 and there have been no reports of anyone speaking with him since then.

Soignet said that Fanguy’s cause of death is being ruled as “unclassified” pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about Fanguy or may have seen him after Nov. 22 is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crimestoppers at 800-743-7433.