Body of 59-year-old man found in Houma Navigation Canal

HOUMA, La. — After the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search Friday for a man who went missing in the Houma Navigation Canal Thursday evening, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office located the body of 59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy early Saturday morning.

Coast Guard officials say rescue crews searched for approximately 24 hours and covered more than 50 square miles.

Coast Guard officials received a call shortly after 7:30 Thursday evening from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office reporting a man overboard with no lifejacket near mile marker 21 of the Houma Navigation Canal.

