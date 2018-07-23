The body of a Galliano man was found in Bayou Lafourche Sunday afternoon, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

The man has been identified as 69-year-old Terry Angelle. The sheriff’s office says around 2 p.m. Sunday a resident reported a body floating in the bayou in the area of West 188th Street in Galliano.

A firefighter arrived to the scene and pulled the body to shore. Deputies said Angelle’s arms and legs were bound with rope, the sheriff’s office says.

Angelle’s bicycle was found on a dock on the west side of the bayou about 200 yards from where his body was found. Detectives believed Angelle may have been in the bayou for several days.

The investigation into Angelle’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433

© 2018 WWL