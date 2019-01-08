HOUMA, La. — Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a boater reported missing in Terrebonne Parish Wednesday.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began searching for 69-year-old Roy Lebouef after an unmanned 16-foot boat was discovered in Bayou Terrebonne just south of Bush Canal around 1 p.m.

Authorities say Lebouef's body was discovered the next day near where he fell overboard.

It is still unclear how Lebouef fell overboard. Investigators say his body was found without a personal floatation device.

The LDWF will continue to investigate the deadly boating incident. The Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.