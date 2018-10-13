The body believed to be that of a missing Metairie woman was found Saturday afternoon in Lafourche Parish.

Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, a farmer harvesting sugar cane in a field along Highway 307 in Raceland found an abandoned car several yards from the highway. Investigators responded to the scene and identified the car as a red Nissan Altima belonging to 43-year-old Mia West.

West had been missing since Oct. 7, according to the sheriff's office.

A search of the sugar cane field and the wooded area near the car was conducted. Around 2 p.m. a body was found in a nearby wooded area. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office also assisted by helicopter in the search.

A positive ID could not be made, however based on the evidence and circumstances at the scene, detectives believe it is West, the sheriff's office says.

An investigation into her death is underway and an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

