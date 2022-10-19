Boil advisory issued for portion of Lafourche Parish

The advisory was issued due to a water pressure drop caused by a main line leak.

NEW ORLEANS — A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Lafourche Parish that includes portions of Thibodaux, as well as the communities of Choctaw, Chackbay and Kraemer.

The advisory covers all customers in the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1. According to the Parish, this includes:

Chackbay, along and adjoining Highway 20 (from Choctaw Rd. to the Lafourche-St. James Parish line)

Choctaw, along and adjoining Choctaw Rd. and Sanchez Rd.

Kraemer, along and adjoining Highway 307

Thibodaux, along and adjoining Laurel Valley Rd.

The advisory was issued after water pressure dropped to an unsafe level following a water main line leak.

Customers are advised to disinfect their water before using it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation and for rinsing food. Boil the water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.