9-year-old boy killed in ATV crash

The St. Gabriel Police say that the two children were riding on the ATV along Point Clair Road when the vehicle crashed.

ST GABRIEL, La. — A 9-year-old boy has died and a 15-year-old girl was injured in an ATV wreck over the weekend, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.

WBRZ-TV reports that the young boy, identified as Izaiah Prejean, died after being rushed to the hospital after a crash of the ATV. Izaiah's school, Gibson Elementary, posted online about his death.

"Please keep the GES school family in your thoughts today, as we have lost one of our Gibson Tigers this past weekend. Izaiah was a kind-hearted, thoughtful, intelligent boy who will be sorely missed by all of us. Today will be a hard one, but we will wrap our arms around each other and mourn together. GES ❤️ you, Izaiah! Fly high!"

Please keep the GES school family in your thoughts today, as we have lost one of our Gibson Tigers this past weekend.... Posted by Gibson Elementary on Monday, September 19, 2022