Man wanted, accused of burglarizing Terrebonne school

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is responsible for burglarizing a Terrebonne Parish School, stealing several items.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office say deputies responded to a school on Friday, where they learned that a burglary had happened the night before. Deputies obtained security video from the school and shared a photo of the alleged burglar on Monday.

The TPSO said the case has been assigned to detectives who are actively investigating the theft. The sheriff's office did not identify what school was burglarized or what items were taken in the crime.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the suspect is asked to call TPSO's detective division at 985-876-2500 or Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.