x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lafourche Terrebonne

Man wanted, accused of burglarizing Terrebonne school

Deputies obtained security video from the school and shared a photo of the alleged burglar on Monday.
Credit: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is responsible for burglarizing a Terrebonne Parish School, stealing several items.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office say deputies responded to a school on Friday, where they learned that a burglary had happened the night before. Deputies obtained security video from the school and shared a photo of the alleged burglar on Monday.

The TPSO said the case has been assigned to detectives who are actively investigating the theft. The sheriff's office did not identify what school was burglarized or what items were taken in the crime.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the suspect is asked to call TPSO's detective division at 985-876-2500 or Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433. 

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Lafourche man faces cruelty charges after child suffers heroin OD