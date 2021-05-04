Terrebonne Parish school cafeteria worker accused of hosting sleepovers with teen boys

38-year-old Dawn Marie Baye faces 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and 8 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Authorities say a Terrebonne Parish school cafeteria worker was arrested after hosting parties at her home with teenage boys where there were sexual encounters, alcoholic drinks and pornographic movies.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said 38-year-old Dawn Marie Baye faces 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and 8 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office said deputies received a complaint from a concerned parent on April 21 that multiple teens had gone to Baye’s home on several occasions where “there were sexual encounters” and “they consumed alcoholic beverages and watched pornography movies.”

Investigators say the boys were between 13 and 16 years old.

Soignet said detectives later learned that there were sleepovers at Baye’s home when these parties occurred. She was identified as a cafeteria worker at a local school where she met some of the teens.

“Detectives conducted several interviews and the facts of this investigation was very consistent along with recovering information that was shared on social media,” Soignet said.

Baye was interviewed at the sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was then arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500.