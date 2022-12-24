Freezing weather forces boil water advisories for all of Terrebonne, parts of Lafourche Parish

Officials say the boil water advisory was triggered by a drop in water pressure due to freezing conditions hitting Louisiana right now.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Boil water advisories are in effect for all of Terrebonne Parish and parts of Lafourche Parish after freezing temperatures caused water pressure to drop.

Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 put out a statement saying "we are slowly and steadily losing the battle against the freeze."

"Out of an abundance of caution," they issued a parish-wide boil water advisory on Dec. 24.

For the same reason, Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 put out boil water advisories for parts of Raceland, Bayou Blue, the Grand Bois community and the Marydale Subdivision are all under a boil water advisory.

Specifically:

Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182 (between Hwy 653 and Hwy 316 in Bayou Blue)

Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 653 and the North Service Road

Lower Bayou Blue along and adjoining Hwy 316 (between Bayou Bend Dr. and the Bayou Blue

Pontoon Bridge)

Pontoon Bridge) The entire Grand Bois community

The entire Marydale Subdivision (in Thibodaux)

The entire Romero Subdivsion (in Bayou Blue)

Officials say the boil water advisory was triggered by a drop in water pressure due to freezing conditions hitting all of Louisiana right now.

Residents in both parishes are advised to disinfect their water before using it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation and for rinsing food. Boil the water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The advisory will be lifted once the Louisiana Department of Health determines that the water is once again safe to consume.