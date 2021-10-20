Church in Terrebonne Parish raising funds for trailers, community without utilities for over a month

About 1,100 people living in the area were without power or water for more than a month. Many of the residents remain in homes full of mold and debris.

DULAC, La. — A church in Terrebonne Parish is the primary source of hot food for residents of the small community of Dulac, La. after Hurricane Ida devastated the region. Now, they're asking for help housing residents who were without basic utilities for over a month.

Holy Family Catholic Church has been providing meals, water and basic supplies to nearby residents for nearly two months. Ida swept through at the end of August, doing severe damage to much of Terrebonne Parish.

In Dulac, the population is much lower than other areas in the parish such as Houma, meaning that many of the resources sent to the parish don't make it to them.

About 1,100 people living in the area were without power or water for more than a month. Many of the residents remain in homes full of mold and debris, waiting for insurance adjusters or temporary housing.

The church has been a community hub, delivering food and supplies to those in need.

But as the recovery efforts along Louisiana's coast stretch on, church officials began formulating a plan for the long term.

They are now raising money for trailers where residents can live while they await support.

The GoFundMe page created by the church has so far raised about $18,000 of their $300,000 goal.

