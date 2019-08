HOUMA, La. — Search and rescue crews are searching for a missing boater in Terrebonne Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said an unmanned 16-foot boat was discovered in Bayou Terrebonne just south of Bush Canal around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The LDWF, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard are participating in the search.

