James and Sharron Serpas were found safely

NEW ORLEANS — The United State Coast Guard says the missing couple was located and is safe.

James and Sharron Serpas reportedly departed the Rigolets Marina around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in their vessel Brians Toy II and were headed for Breton Sound.

Brians Toy II is a 24 to 27-foot white Cuddy cabin boat.