HOUMA, La. — The Bayou Chene temporary floodgate is on its way out.

The St. Mary Parish Levee District issued a notice to proceed for the contractor to begin removing the $8 million temporary barge Tuesday.

During the 1973, 2011, 2016 and 2019 high water events, a temporary barge was sunk in the bayou to protect St. Mary, Terrebonne, Lafourche, Assumption and Iberville parishes from backwater flooding.

The barge has been in place since May and held back several feet of water during Hurricane Barry in July. The state has agreed to pay for the project until the federal government issues a reimbursement, Terrebonne Parish President Gordy Dove said.

In an email to area representatives Tuesday, St. Mary Levee District Director Tim Matte said the water level difference between the flood side and the protected side is less than 0.2 of a foot, triggering the barge’s removal.

The permit for the barge stipulates that the structure should be removed after water levels in Bayou Penchant are below 4 feet, and the difference between the protected and flood sides are less than 1 foot.

“Both of those levels have been meet,” Matte said.

The corps has also delayed repairs to the Bayou Boeuf locks because of the closure. That project is scheduled to resume as soon as Bayou Chene is reopened.

“There was some interest in leaving the structure in throughout hurricane season. I would ask that you keep in mind that while the structure did hold back a very significant amount of water during Barry, it is hard to predict what a storm coming from a different direction might do,” Matte said.

Dove said the barge’s removal was inevitable because the Army Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard want to keep the bayou open for navigation.

Bayou Chene is used as a route for large ships that can’t fit through the Bayou Boeuf locks, like offshore deck barges and drilling rigs.

But just as the temporary structure is coming out, the levee district is taking steps to begin the permanent construction project.

Dove said the temporary barge hasn’t delayed construction on the permanent floodgate but must be entirely removed before the project begins.

Notice for construction to begin was issued for the phase 1A of the $100 million project, to clear out the bayou.

The next part, phase 1B, to dredge the area is currently out for bid. Construction of the floodwall will be put out to bid in early December.

“The permanent project will allow us the flexibility of opening and closing as conditions arise with minimum impacts on navigation. It is the solution to our problems,” Matte said.

Designs for phases 2 through 4 are ongoing and are expected to be complete for a December bid date.

The new floodgate is expected to be over 400-feet wide, about four times the width of the Bayou Boeuf locks and big enough to fit the larger vessels.

Construction is expected to take about two years to complete.

