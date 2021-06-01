Couple backs truck into bar after being told to leave, takes down wall and injures customers, sheriff says

Police say no one was seriously injured in the crash.

BOURG, La. — A Terrebonne Parish couple crashed their truck into a bar last weekend after getting into a fight and being told to leave, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff's office said Dustin and Stacy Rogers were asked to leave The Rusty Pelican Bar in Bourg on Saturday night after getting into a fight with other customers. According to police, the couple made threats that the fight wasn’t over and they’d be back.

Police say Dustin Rogers came back about 15 minutes later driving a black, flat-bed truck with Stacy Rogers riding shotgun. He then backed the truck through the front of the bar, causing the wall to collapse and injuring multiple people.

Police say no one was seriously injured.

Dustin then drove away, hitting a parked car on the way out, according to TPSO.

Police arrested Dustin and Stacy the next day at their home.

Both face two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and felony criminal damage to property. Dustin also faces one count of driving while intoxicated, one count hit and run driving, three counts of vehicle negligent injury and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Dustin’s bond was set at $35,000 and Stacy’s at $11,000.