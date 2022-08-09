x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lafourche Terrebonne

Crude oil tank collapses, spilling thousands of gallons into Terrebonne Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard says the collapse happened at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard District 8
The Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill after an oil tank platform collapsed at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana August 8th, 2022. Current response actions include 4,500 feet of containment boom, three skimming vessels, and five response vessels on scene. Hilcorp estimates less than 14,000 gallons of crude oil entered the water. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard says an estimated 14,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into Terrebonne Bay after a oil tank platform collapsed on Monday.

The USCG says the collapse happened at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility. Crewmembers of the Marine Safety Unit Houma were first notified that the platform experienced a "structural failure" that caused a tank to fall into the bay and spill the crude oil.

Three skimming vessels, 4,500 feet of containment boom and five response vessels have responded to the spill.

The USCG says there have been no reports of the oil spill's impact on local widlife at this time.

Hilcorp has set up a claims line that people affected by the spill can call at 281-486-5511.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

S. Terrebonne High students return to campus for first time since Hurricane Ida

Before You Leave, Check This Out