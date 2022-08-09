Crude oil tank collapses, spilling thousands of gallons into Terrebonne Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard says the collapse happened at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard says an estimated 14,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into Terrebonne Bay after a oil tank platform collapsed on Monday.

The USCG says the collapse happened at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility. Crewmembers of the Marine Safety Unit Houma were first notified that the platform experienced a "structural failure" that caused a tank to fall into the bay and spill the crude oil.

Three skimming vessels, 4,500 feet of containment boom and five response vessels have responded to the spill.

The USCG says there have been no reports of the oil spill's impact on local widlife at this time.

Hilcorp has set up a claims line that people affected by the spill can call at 281-486-5511.