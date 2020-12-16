x
Cut Off man dies after pickup strikes tree on LA 308

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. and claimed the life of 34-year-old Eric Verdin of Cut Off, La.
LAROSE, La. — Authorities say a Lafourche Parish man died following a single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 308 near Valentine on Saturday.

Troopers say Verdin was driving south on LA 308 in a 2003 Ford pickup truck when “for reasons still under investigation” drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

Verdin was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he later died on Monday.

