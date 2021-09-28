Damaged buildings, school until July - options for some parishes aren't pretty

The superintendents of two school systems addressed the groups about the damage assessments, current state of the school buildings and plans to finish the year.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Senate Committee on Education got an idea of what it will take to get some heavily damaged local school systems up and running and through the school year Tuesday.

The superintendents of St. Charles and Lafourche Parish’s school systems addressed the groups about the damage assessments, current state of the school buildings and plans to finish the year.

St. Charles Superintendent Dr. Ken Oertling said there is damage at every campus with everything from water damage from flooding, damaged buildings and collapsed roofs. The estimated total is between $40 and $50 million.

Oertling said he is familiar with the type of damage because it is the same kind he has at his own home, as do many of the families in the school system.

“I sleep in a house without a ceiling, without floors… My wife and school age children stay at another residence in St. Charles Parish,” he said. “I’m fortunate. When we look at 58 percent of our students that are socially and economically disadvantaged. You go into those communities and you see open trailers, open houses. They’re not as fortunate.”



Oertling said there were about 10,000 students in school and that he expects between 70 and 90 percent of them to return when the schools are open.

He also said there is no internet in the parish so virtual class is not an option.

Lafourche Parish Superintendent Jarod Martin says his damaged schools could cost more than $100 million to repair. He said they have 14,200 students. Some schools have opened, while some will open next week. South Lafourche High though, may not open until October 20.