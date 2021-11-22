Lafayette man killed in wrong-way, head-on crash in Terrebonne Parish

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. near Louisiana Highway 24 and claimed the life of 51-year-old Paul Chevalier of Lafayette, La.

GRAY, La. — Authorities say a Lafayette man died after a wrong-way head-on crash on the U.S. Highway 90 In Gray, La., early Monday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. near Louisiana Highway 24 and claimed the life of 51-year-old Paul Chevalier of Lafayette, La.

Troopers say Chevalier was driving a 2007 Dodge Charger eastbound on the westbound lanes when "for reasons still under investigation" struck a westbound Ford Pickup head-on in the left lane.

Chevalier was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, who was also wearing a seatbelt, suffered severe injuries. A passenger in the Ford suffered minor injuries.

State Police say the crash is still under investigation and a toxicology sample was collected from both drivers.