Deputies save mother, unborn baby trapped on the road during Hurricane Ida

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — People will remember Ida for different reasons, but for one woman the storm will always be a reminder of the strangers who helped bring her and her unborn child to safety.

Kamie Tatum was nine months pregnant the night Hurricane Ida hit. As winds and rain whipped around outside, she just hoped everything would be OK.

"If I have this baby now, what am I going to do? Because I don't like driving in the rain, much less they say cat 4, but it had to be a 5,” Tatum said.

But the mother-to-be started having contractions and had to get to the hospital.

"The weather finally subsided, I didn't know if there'd be a second wind, we lost all cell service. There's no news, I didn't know if the storm was over, if we were in the eye, and if I needed to go now,” she said.

"It was still windy outside, it wasn't like hurricane force winds but it was still windy, rainy, it was dark there were no lights."

Tatum got to LA-1, but a massive tree had fallen and blocked the road.

"I was all alone, I've never felt so helpless in my entire life and all I could do was cry and cry,” she said. “I saw blue and red lights, and my eyes lit up like it was Christmas."

Coincidentally, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and about 20 deputies were also stuck, trying to cut through that same tree. They drove three hours form Lockport and were headed to the Kraemer area to help with rescues there.

"So, the group is feverishly working and we discover there's a civilian in a small, 4-door car in the midst of this in our caravan,” Webre said.

As officers cleared the tree, a deputy stayed with Tatum to keep her calm. Eventually, they got her to the hospital.

Looking back, Webre believes his men were meant to be there.

"The fascinating thing to me about this story, is that as soon as we cleared her and the tree everything had stabilized in the Kraemer community, the water was no longer rising,” Webre said. "I've used this quote many times, it's a quote from Albert Einstein, and the quote is ‘Coincidence is God's way of remaining anonymous.’”

Tatum has since welcomed a healthy baby boy.

"I do think everything happens for a reason and you're at the right place at the right and those deputies were at the right place at the right time,” she said. “I don't know what I would've done if they weren't there."