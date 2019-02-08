HOUMA, La. — A family in Terrebonne Parish says one of their own is missing, and sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help to find her.
According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's officials, Carlie Belanger, 21, was last seen on July 27 in the east side of Houma.
She has not been seen or heard from since.
A family member reported her missing to the Sheriff's office on July 31.
Anyone with information on Belanger's location is asked to call the Sheriff's office at 985-876-2500.