HOUMA, La. — A family in Terrebonne Parish says one of their own is missing, and sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help to find her.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's officials, Carlie Belanger, 21, was last seen on July 27 in the east side of Houma.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

A family member reported her missing to the Sheriff's office on July 31.

Can't see the post? Click here

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office Aug. 2, 2019 AG's agents and TPSO deputies arrest sex offender for... pornography and weapons A Houma sex offender arrested Fri. Aug. 2 in connection with a multi-agency child pornography investigation also faces felony weapons charges, due to the guns found at the convicted felon's residence.

Anyone with information on Belanger's location is asked to call the Sheriff's office at 985-876-2500.