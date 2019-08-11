THIBODAUX, La. — A St. Mary Parish sheriff's deputy is in custody following his arrest as part of an investigation into a double shooting in Thibodaux last month.

20-year-old Treyvon Burrell was arrested Thursday on two counts — being principal to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue said two people were critically wounded in a shooting on Oct. 2 in the 1300 block of Ridgefield Avenue. Those victims survived.

After "a lengthy investigation," Zeringue said detectives obtained a warrant for Burrell who worked as a corrections deputy at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center since March.

It was unknown if Burrell has an attorney. Additional arrests are possible in this case Zeringue said.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith says Burrell was terminated following his arrest.

"No one is above the law, especially those entrusted to enforce it," said Sheriff Blaise Smith. "My department will be held to the highest standards and anyone breaking the law will be dealt with accordingly."

Police have not yet identified the victims or other possible suspects in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021. Residents can also report information anonymously to the Bayou Region Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.