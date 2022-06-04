Deputy shoots suspect in Terrebonne drug investigation, per State Police

The suspect allegedly did not drop his weapon when asked by police.

HOUMA, La. — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Terrebonne Parish deputy that occurred Friday night.

The incident occurred after the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office (TPSO) was responding to a narcotics call at around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of Grace Street in Houma.

Upon arrival, 18-year-old Joshua Babin approached the door with a gun in his hand. After the deputy gave commands for Babin to drop the firearm, he pointed the weapon towards the deputy. This resulted in the deputy firing his gun and hitting Babin.

Babin was transported to University Medical Center and doesn't have life-threatening injuries. The deputies were uninjured.

LSP leading the investigation, and the Houma Police Department assisted in processing the scene.