Mother dolphin, calf rescued from Grand Isle pond

"The pair was presumed to have been out-of-habitat due to storm surge and coastal flooding associated with Hurricane Ida," the Audubon Nature Institute said.

GRAND ISLE, La. — The Audubon Nature Institute announced that the Audubon Coastal Wildlife Network (CWN) rescued and released a dolphin and her calf that were trapped in a pond near Grand Isle.

Wildlife officials rescued the dolphins on June 17.

"The pair was presumed to have been out-of-habitat due to storm surge and coastal flooding associated with Hurricane Ida," the Audubon Nature Institute said Wednesday on Facebook.

CWN had been watching the dolphins for over a year, and was waiting for the calf to be old enough to move to an area with access to open water.

"The pond where the mother and calf were found had ample food supplies, salinity and tidal flow but did not have pathways to the Gulf of Mexico," the Audubon Nature Institute said.

The public is asked to report all stranded or out-of-habitat marine mammals and sea turtles (live or dead) to CWN at 877-942-5343