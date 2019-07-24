GRAY, La. — After seeing a spike in cats and kittens after Hurricane Barry, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is offering $15 adoptions for all felines.

Terrebonne Parish Government said Tuesday that the shelter has taken in more than 180 animals after the storm made landfall, mostly cats. Because the shelter is "Barry" full, the special adoption rate will be available through the end of July 2019.

On July 16, the shelter received help with transferring 32 dogs to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA in Virginia. That transfer was sponsored by People’s Drug Store in Houma, LA and Lab-Adore Retrievers Rescue in Vermont.

“Our shelter was fortunate to be able transfer 32 dogs/puppies to a partner animal welfare agency in Virginia following Hurricane Barry; however, there are a few dogs and approximately 70 cats/kittens in the shelter that desperately need homes,” said Valerie Robinson, Animal Shelter Manager.

Adoption hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Pictures of some adoptable animals can be found on the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter's Facebook Page, Adopt-a-Pet.com and Petfinder.com.