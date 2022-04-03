Driver arrested after fatal Terrebonne crash

Investigators say the suspect was driving on the wrong side of Highway 90.

GRAY, La. — Louisiana State Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.

Investigators say that Katelynn Scott of Houma was travelling west on the eastbound off-ramp of U.S. Hwy 90, just west of Louisiana Highway 316, in a 2018 Dodge Charger just before 3 a.m. Sunday. At the same time, a 2004 Toyota Highlander driven by Joseph Sias was traveling east on U.S. Hwy 90 in the right lane.

As Scott entered the eastbound lanes driving the wrong way, she hit the Toyota head-on.

Neither Sias nor his passenger in the front seat were wearing seatbelts. Sias was pronounced dead on the scene while his passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Scott was wearing her seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

Scott was arrested after showing signs of impairment and failing a breathalyzer test. which showed her blood alcohol level was over the legal limit.

A toxicology sample was collected from Sias and is awaiting analysis.

Scott was taken to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and was booked with Vehicular Homicide, 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injury, DWI 1st Offense, and Driving on Divided Highways.