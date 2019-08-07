RACELAND, La. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 90 in Lafourche Parish Sunday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near the LA Highway 652 overpass.

Troopers say a Ford Expedition driving westbound on US Hwy 90 ran off the roadway into the median and struck a bridge pillar. The driver was wearing a seatbelt but still suffered fatal injuries.

State police say it is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash and toxicology samples are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.