Police say a big rig driver was arrested for drunk driving after he allegedly plowed through street signs, a fire hydrant and fence in Houma Saturday.

Around midnight, Houma police officers responded to reports that an 18-wheeler truck had been involved in a hit and run on West Street. A news release from the department said the truck struck a fire hydrant while trying to turn on to Isabelle Street on the East Side of Houma. The truck continued, striking a street sign, stop sign and fence on East Street.

Police say the truck dove down East Street and parked behind a Walmart located on Grand Caillou Road. Officers reportedly found the driver, 35-year-old Damien Porter walking away from the truck.

Investigators say Porter “showed obvious signs of impairment” and smelled of alcohol. Police say he refused to take a field sobriety test or breathalyzer test. Officers then obtained a search warrant for a blood sample.

Porter was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of first-offense DWI, hit and run and weight restrictions on certain streets.

