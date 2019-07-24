TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Authorities in Terrebonne Parish are warning parents about the dangers of fake guns after deputies spotted several replica weapons this summer.

In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office warned that fake guns made to look like real pistols pose severe dangers.

“There is too great a risk that a police officer or another armed person could mistake one of these replicas for being the real thing, with a potential for tragic results,” Col. Terry Daigre said. “Fake guns can make for real injuries.”

The post described an incident on Corporate Drive in Houma after deputies were called about two children walking around with handguns. The sheriff's office said an 11-year-old and 13-year-old told a deputy that they had BB guns, but the pistols did not have orange safety tips or other markings to show that they were both replicas.

"Due to his experience and training, the deputy handled the problem in a manner proving safe for himself and the two juveniles, and took the guns from them," Col. Daigre said.

Both guns were taken and later destroyed. The post said that parents can call the sheriff's office at 985-876-2500 if they want similar items destroyed.