GOLDEN MEADOW, La. — Locals are all too familiar with the bend in LA 308 on Bayou Lafourche where officials said three people are dead, including a 2-year-old child, after a crash.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before midnight on LA 308 near East 165th Street.

Investigators say 37-year-old Michael Barthelemy was driving north on LA 308 in 2005 Nissan Frontier when "for unknown reasons" ran off the roadway in a left curve. Troopers believe Barthelemy over-corrected to the left, crossing the roadway and driving into Bayou Lafourche.

Louisiana State Police say 37-year-old Michael Barthelemy was driving his daughter Trisha Barthelemy,2, and his nephew, 17.

State police said the vehicle was submerged in water and Barthelemy along with 2-year-old Trisha Barthelemy and 17-year-old Zackary Cheramie could not escape.

The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office pronounced the three dead at the scene.

Investigators say Michael Barthelemy was wearing a seatbelt and Trisha Barthelemy was in a child car seat at the time of the crash. Cheramie was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

Andrew Polkay is a relative of the 17-year-old Cheramie, and said he saw the commotion last night but had no idea what happened.

"This morning my grandpa come woke me up and said, 'hey, Zach and all died,' I said, 'I wish, man, 'I wish I had knew that last night, I would have come around and see,'" Polkay told Eyewitness News.

Todd Rebstock, a resident who lives nearby, said his mother heard the moment the vehicle lost control.

"She heard a noise then she heard a splash," Rebstock said. "So she came out the door and she didn't see nothing."

Neighbors said they often hear screeching noises and witness near misses as cars make the turn.

Christine Borne, a relative of the Barthelemy's, said she blames the road conditions for the accident.

"308 is a dangerous highway, especially at night. A lot of people have hit that deep part and cut it, and over cut it, and went in the bayou," Borne said.

Residents who live along the bayou said are also saddened to hear about the deaths.

"The curve actually has a little dip and that even throws you off, I mean if you're coming 60 miles per hour and you hit that curve, and you lose control a little bit, by that time you're already going in the ditch," one man said.

Some say now is the time to put up more warning signs about the curve, but they tell Eyewitness News, the most important thing is to watch your speed.

State police officials said they are still investigating and waiting for toxicology reports to see if there was any kind of impairment.

