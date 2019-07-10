TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A Baton Rouge Fire Department Captain drowned while off-duty Saturday in Terrebonne Parish after slipping into the water while cleaning fish off of Highway 56, sheriff's deputies say.

Around 9:15 p.m., deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a possible drowning near the 6900 block of Highway 56 in Cocodrie.

When deputies arrived, they found 45-year-old Bryan Bozeman unresponsive. Bozeman reportedly slipped and fell into the water while cleaning fish.

Family members pulled Bozeman from the water before law enforcement officials arrived.

Deputies began performing CPR on him before an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. But Bozeman was declared dead at the hospital.