Fire at future Houma preschool determined to be arson

HOUMA, La. — Authorities are investigating after a fire was intentionally started at a construction site in Houma on Monday morning.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out at the future home of the Pelican Pointe Preschool in the 700 block of Enterprise Drive shortly after midnight. The Bayou Cane Fire Department extinguished the flames, but authorities say they found evidence that the fire may have been intentionally set.

The sheriff’s office said its arson investigator also found evidence at the scene confirming that the fire had been started intentionally. The incident is being investigated as arson.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detective division at 985-876-2500 or anonymously to Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.