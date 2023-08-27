Here's what new FEMA flood zone maps mean for Terrebonne Parish

According to Terrebonne Parish Planning and Zoning Director, Tommy Guarisco, the maps don't reflect any risk reduction projects the parish has completed since 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Council adopted new FEMA flood zone maps on Wednesday, and the changes take effect Sept. 7.

According to Terrebonne Parish Planning and Zoning Director, Tommy Guarisco, the maps don't reflect any risk reduction projects the parish has completed since 2019.

Tommy Guarisco, owner of Downtown Jeaux, said he hasn't checked to see if his flood zone or elevation requirements will change yet, but he says residents across the parish are already hurting.

“It’s going to be a whole new ballgame for everybody down here," Guarisco said, “Everybody’s struggling with inflation and everything else that’s going on right now, but this is a new dagger right smack in the middle of the heart.”

Hurricane Ida devastated the parish and now flood insurance rates have gone up under FEMA's Risk Rating 2.0.

Chris Pulaski, director of Terrebonne Parish planning and zoning, said Risk Rating 2.0 is what's impacting rates.

“That’s what’s setting the insurance rates themselves, and everyone knows they’re on the up," Pulaski said.

Pulaski said the new maps mean two things: changes to the flood zones and elevation requirements.

“The flood zones, the special flood hazard area themselves, in some places increased, some places they decreased, some places they stayed the same," Pulaski said.

Pulaski said it also means if you renovate, build or repair a home, you could be required to elevate it.

“That doesn’t mean that tomorrow someone’s going to be knocking on your door, ‘Hey how come you haven’t elevated your home?’ there will always be a trigger mechanism to require that," Pulaski said.

Those triggers include disaster. For example, if the cost of the repairs are more than 50% of the value of your structure, or if you do renovations that cost 50% more than the value over a 10-year period, Pulaski said.

“People just need to be mindful of that," Pulaski said.

Guarisco said he's proud of what's come of downtown Houma since Ida, but people don't have extra money if another storm hits.

"It’s just killing the spirit out here," Guarisco said.