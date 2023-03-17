Gibson man dies after being ejected from crashed sedan

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Express Boulevard and claimed the life of 37-year-old Tyrone Singleton of Gibson, La.

HOUMA, La. — Authorities say a Terrebonne Parish man died after a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 57 near Houma on Thursday.

Troopers say Singleton was driving north on LA Hwy 57 when "for reasons still under investigation" his 2007 Infiniti G35 cross the centerline while in a curve, traveled off the roadway before striking a utility pole and overturning.

State Police say Singleton was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle in the crash. He died at the scene.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself while driving or riding in a vehicle. It can reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the event of a crash, and it takes only seconds to do," a statement from LSP sai. "Always remember to buckle up before starting your journey, no matter how short the trip may be."