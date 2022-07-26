65-year-old arrested after installing hidden cameras in woman's home

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said that 65-year-old Ricky Cheramie was booked on a charge of video voyeurism on Monday.

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. — Authorities say a Lafourche Parish man is in custody after capturing nude photos of a woman with hidden cameras he installed in her home.

The sheriff's office said a woman contacted the Golden Meadow Police Department on July 24 after she reportedly found a camera inside her home. When she checked the memory card inside the camera, she found nude photographs of her had been saved to the device, investigators say.

Webre said detectives also found photos of Cheramie on the memory card.

"In the photos, he appeared to be setting up the camera," the sheriff's office said. "A search of the residence resulted in detectives finding two more cameras at the residence."

The sheriff's office said detectives contacted Cheramie on July 25 and he reportedly confessed to having set up the cameras in an attempt to capture photos of the woman. He also confessed to having some of the images on his phone, the LPSO said.

Cheramie was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. His bail was set at $10,000. The sheriff's office said additional charges are possible.