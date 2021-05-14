Report: Hardhat of missing Seacor Power crewmember found on Texas coast

A lifeguard in Port Aransas found a hardhat with the last name “Daspit” on a beach.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A hardhat from a missing Seacor Power crew member was reportedly recovered on the Texas Coast, KLFY reports.

U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Cory Mindenhall told the television station that a lifeguard in Port Aransas found a hardhat with the last name “Daspit” on a beach. Port Aransas is nearly 600 miles from the capsized ship.

Dylan Daspit, 30, is one of seven men still missing after the Seacor Power lift boat capsized on April 13 in stormy weather with 19 aboard. Six were rescued. Six bodies have been recovered and seven are missing and presumed dead. in severe weather off the Louisiana coast.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.