Head-on crash kills one, injures eight in Terrebonne Parish

HOUMA, La. — A fatal crash in Terrebonne Parish claimed the life of a man and injured eight others on Louisiana Highway 182 west of LA Hwy 316 on Sunday evening.
According to Troop C of the Louisiana State Police, the two-vehicle incident occurred just after 7 p.m., when a 2007 Ford E-250 van driven by 62-year-old Gibson, La., native David Angbrant crossed the centerline and struck a 2020 Chevrolet Express van head-on.
Despite being properly restrained, the driver of the van suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Several passengers inside the van suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Angbrant was also injured and taken to the hospital.
A standard toxicology sample was collected from Angbrant and the driver of the Chevrolet to be submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
