Reported helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish; Search underway

Boats are reportedly searching waterways for the missing aircraft.

LAROSE, La. — Authorities are responding to reports of a reported helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish on Friday morning.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible helicopter crash near Larose, La. around 10 a.m. Sheriff Craig Webre said the crash reportedly happened near the west side of the South Lafourche Levee System. The crash was reported by a concerned citizen, Webre said.

Webre tells WWL-TV Acadian Ambulance is searching by helicopter and the U.S. Coast Guard joined the sheriff's office to search the marsh by boat.

Larose is a small unincorporated community in Lafourche Parish located about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV as more information becomes available.