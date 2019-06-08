A high school band director was arrested Monday for allegedly have a sexual relationship with a young girl.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, Michael Roy Aucoin, 28, was booked on a single count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Aucoin was the director of the school band at H.L. Bourgeois High School.

Police say the girl's parents told detectives they suspected Aucoin had a sexual relationship with their daughter. Through investigation, detectives learned that the young girl and Aucoin had sex at his home and that the two had exchanged several inappropriate text messages.

Police did not specify if the juvenile girl was a student at the school.

Aucoin was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he is being held on $30,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500