Former high school coach arrested for molestation in Terrebonne

HOUMA, La. — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a high school football coach has been arrested on molestation charges against a juvenile female.

Soignet says 24-year-old Bobby Stephon Sewire of Gray, faces two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.

"This individual is no longer serving as a non-faculty coach in our district. Since this was a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation, we have no details relative to their investigation." Terrebonne Parish Superintendent Bubba Orgeron said in a statement.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office first received information on the alleged sexual relationship between Sewire and a juvenile female on September 28. They did not specify the girl's age. The Parish’s Special Victim’s Unit is now investigating the case.

Detectives arrested Sewire when he arrived at Terrebonne High School on September 30. He admitted to the relationship with the girl when he was brought in for questioning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sewire was booked into Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex but was released on a $15,000 bond by local judges, according to a spokesperson for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Soignet says the investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if Sewire will face any additional charges. Soignet says, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family. Our Detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation, and a dangerous offender to justice.”