H.L. Bourgeois High School the latest threatened by bomb scare

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Deputies determined the school safe after a search.

GRAY, La. — H.L. Bourgeois High School in Gray, La., is the latest area high school to receive notice of a bomb threat.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office say deputies and detectives responded to a call from the school around 8:20 a.m., regarding the threat.

Deputies arrived on scene and secured the facility. The school’s administration evacuated the building and TPSO conducted a thorough search of the entire facility.

There was no evidence of a bomb and after the school was deemed to be safe, the school’s administration allowed everyone to re-enter the school.

TPSO is currently conducting an investigation. There will be more information released as it becomes available, including where the threat originated.